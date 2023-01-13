Pearson (LON:PSON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $889.95

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 889.95 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 926.40 ($11.29). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 925.80 ($11.28), with a volume of 1,449,089 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($13.16) to GBX 1,060 ($12.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 742 ($9.04) to GBX 780 ($9.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 978 ($11.92).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 945.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 890.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,604.44.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.