Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

