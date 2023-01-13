Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $162.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average is $184.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $241.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $3,874,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $3,874,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

