Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,120,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,064,000 after purchasing an additional 739,843 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after purchasing an additional 519,991 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $18,016,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 164,959 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,873,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.