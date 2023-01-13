Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,684 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

