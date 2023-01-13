Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,473 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,038,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after acquiring an additional 821,043 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after acquiring an additional 321,289 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 207.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 303,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 206,846 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.