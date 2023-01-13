Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 7,997 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 31.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 511.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $70.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11.

