Parthenon LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parthenon LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $398.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $474.92.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

