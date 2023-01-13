PARSIQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.08 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

