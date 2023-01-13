Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James Geral Bell Sells 2,278 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$947,394.87.

POU traded up C$0.68 on Friday, reaching C$31.70. 378,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.52. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$22.16 and a twelve month high of C$40.73.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$607.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 6.4299994 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.22.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

