Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 88,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,174,838. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.