Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $9.67 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 2.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.76. 25,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

