Oxen (OXEN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $292,407.27

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $292,407.27 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,828.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00451779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00877346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00112444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00635575 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00223521 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,476,992 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.