Orchid Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Orchid has a market cap of $51.35 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00042587 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018285 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00230637 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07383978 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $2,407,286.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

