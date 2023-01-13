Orbler (ORBR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.74 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can currently be bought for approximately $7.87 or 0.00040544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbler has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $1.74 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

