ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 3.0% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

ONEOK stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

