OMG Network (OMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22.74 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $169.47 million and approximately $22.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00081138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00064451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

