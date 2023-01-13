NuCypher Market Cap Hits $67.04 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for about $0.0954 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $67.04 million and $3.49 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

