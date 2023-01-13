Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $5.35 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 36,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Emerson Electric Price Performance

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

