NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.45. 32,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

