Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $4.71. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 275,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.85.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 40,251 shares of company stock worth $158,849 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 229.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 413,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,560 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

