NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00009484 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.52 billion and approximately $147.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00081642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00063398 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,156,830 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 846,156,830 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.80840033 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $180,041,316.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.