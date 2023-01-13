NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.46

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

