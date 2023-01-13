National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,070 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.92) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.00.
National Grid Price Performance
NYSE NGG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. National Grid has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
