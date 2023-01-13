National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,070 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($12.43) to GBX 1,070 ($13.04) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.92) to GBX 1,150 ($14.01) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,110.00.

NYSE NGG traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,363. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. National Grid has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in National Grid by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

