National Bank Financial Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$1.50

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Marathon Gold Price Performance

MGDPF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 172,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

