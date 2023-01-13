National Bank Financial Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$1.75

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.47.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 70,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $757.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 11.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 106,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

