National Bank Financial Raises First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$14.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 359,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 203.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Majestic Silver by 450.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

