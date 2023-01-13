Nano (XNO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003997 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $100.78 million and $1.71 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,925.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00444156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018249 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.87 or 0.00871193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00109762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.61 or 0.00626762 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00224202 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

