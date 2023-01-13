My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Cap of $819,020.34

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $819,020.34 and $1.01 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.01539675 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007878 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017701 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00032668 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000483 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.01789104 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

