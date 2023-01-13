Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc Buys 76,046 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,252,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,606,914.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

RXRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 1,373,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,809. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

