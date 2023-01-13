Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $7.08

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Moonriver has a total market cap of $42.40 million and $3.75 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00037266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00431938 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,773.77 or 0.30508642 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00978386 BTC.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,626,680 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,986,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

