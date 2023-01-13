Monero Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $164.72 or 0.00877154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $127.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,779.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00452443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00112381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00646176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00224158 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00239796 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,226,192 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

