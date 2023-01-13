Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $867,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,604,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.24 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

