Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Trading Down 1.7 %

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,935 shares of company stock worth $8,156,196 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.