Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 40 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.59 on Friday, reaching $450.15. 23,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,178. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $360.12 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

