Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.95. 38,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,055. The company has a market capitalization of $361.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average of $332.22.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

