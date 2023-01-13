Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $14.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.44. The stock had a trading volume of 114,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $474.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.