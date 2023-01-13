Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 148,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intel were worth $58,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Intel by 10,143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

