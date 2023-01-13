Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

