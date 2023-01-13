Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $85.95 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $85,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

