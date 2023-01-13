Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $47.06 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $47,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.