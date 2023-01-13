Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $34,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after buying an additional 212,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $168.82 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

