Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $92.35 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $92,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,816,000 after buying an additional 638,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,653,000 after buying an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honeywell International by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $43,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $215.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

