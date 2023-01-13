Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $61.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,585 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Boeing worth $61,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Boeing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $214.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.