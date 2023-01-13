Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Prologis worth $83,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

PLD opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

