Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Sempra makes up 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Sempra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 116,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,820,000 after buying an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.07. 3,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average of $158.04. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

