Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 645 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $79.83. 2,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.