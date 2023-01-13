Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,350 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,089. The stock has a market cap of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.19.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

