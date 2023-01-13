Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $692,000 Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 36,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,802. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

