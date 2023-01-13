Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.02. 17,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

